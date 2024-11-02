Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

