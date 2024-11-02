NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NB Bancorp traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 87677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,058,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NB Bancorp Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

