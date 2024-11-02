NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.