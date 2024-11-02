NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $207.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00005613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00035433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,277,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,632,738 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,218,184,002 with 1,217,632,738 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.95490088 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $231,581,501.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.