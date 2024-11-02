Needham & Company LLC Cuts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $87.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

ON opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

