Needham & Company LLC Increases Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $48.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $45.92. 346,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,842. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

