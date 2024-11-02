Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

