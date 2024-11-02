Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
