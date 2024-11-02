Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.