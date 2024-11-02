New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 244,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 37,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

New Age Metals Trading Up 21.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.32.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

