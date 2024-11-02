New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 643,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 396,875 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $11.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile



New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

