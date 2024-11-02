New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $97,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,325.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $191.48.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

