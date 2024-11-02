New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,909 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $102,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,084.97.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

