New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 218,140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,273,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $530,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.