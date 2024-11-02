New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 754 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Down 0.5 %

RPM International stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.15 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,957 shares of company stock worth $7,528,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.