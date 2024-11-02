New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.61 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,476,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after acquiring an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %

RGA opened at $215.17 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.16 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

