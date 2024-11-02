New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 122.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,203 shares of company stock worth $20,378,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

