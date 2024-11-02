New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NVR by 57.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,139.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,420.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,432.82. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,600.56 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

