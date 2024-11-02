New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 77.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 4.8 %

CHD stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.