Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $454,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 209,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 716.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

