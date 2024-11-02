Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.69 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $177.08 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $140.92 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,596.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,596.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,487.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

