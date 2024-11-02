NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

NFI stock opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.43. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$19.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

