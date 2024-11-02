Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 176,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 189,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

