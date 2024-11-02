North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

