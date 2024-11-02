North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Up 13.7% Following Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) traded up 13.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.21. 22,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 65,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.57. The firm has a market cap of C$730.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

