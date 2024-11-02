Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,222,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

