NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at $460,294.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,782.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,595 shares of company stock worth $6,287,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

