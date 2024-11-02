Nutex Health (NUTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NUTX stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.10. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864.42. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

