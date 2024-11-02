Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
