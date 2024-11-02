Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 16,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,008,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.8 %

TTD opened at $119.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

