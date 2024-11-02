Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $67.87 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

