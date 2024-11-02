Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.18. Approximately 1,438,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,098,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 89.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

