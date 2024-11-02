Oceanside Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oceanside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD stock opened at $252.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.56.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.