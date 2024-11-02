OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 146.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.2%.
OFS Capital Price Performance
OFS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 84,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.78.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.