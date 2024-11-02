OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 146.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.2%.

OFS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 84,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

