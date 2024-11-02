Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OIS

Oil States International Price Performance

OIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 705,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.09 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oil States International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oil States International by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.