Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 183,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,593 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.65. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 212,129 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 126.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

