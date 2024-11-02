Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

