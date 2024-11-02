OMC Financial Services LTD Has $809,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OMC Financial Services LTD trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 151,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

