Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 170.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,304. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

