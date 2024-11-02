Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.85 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.720 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.67. 683,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,146. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a PEG ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

