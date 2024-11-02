Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.79 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 362,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 524,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Omnicell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

