Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

OPCH opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

