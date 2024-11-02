Orbler Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Orbler has a market capitalization of $47.80 million and $66,496.80 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

