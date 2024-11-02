ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $10.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 79,088 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $663.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

