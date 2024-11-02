Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.56.

Shares of TSE OLA traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.63. The company had a trading volume of 127,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,482. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.16.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$117,178.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

