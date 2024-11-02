Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06, reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.35 EPS.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. 555,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,068. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.