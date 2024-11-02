Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06, reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.35 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. 555,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,068. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $2,036,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

