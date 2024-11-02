Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

