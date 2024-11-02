Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.