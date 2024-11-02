Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.37 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.44. 3,055,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.