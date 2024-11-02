Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.44 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 36201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

