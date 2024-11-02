P.A.W. Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gaia makes up approximately 2.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Gaia were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gaia Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Gaia Profile

(Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.