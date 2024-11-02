Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.